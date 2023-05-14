Crime Man shot by police after allegedly ‘advancing’ on Oxford officer with sword The man's current condition is unknown, but he is being treated at a local hospital.

An Oxford police officer shot a man Sunday morning after he allegedly “advanced” on an officer with a sword.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. in the area of 407 Main St., the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said in a news release. The man is being treated at a local hospital.

The officer was unharmed, and was put on administrative leave in accordance with Oxford Police Department protocol, the DA’s office said. Neither the suspect nor the officer have been identified.

The DA’s office declined to tell Boston.com the man’s age, place of residence, whether he will face charges, or what condition he is in. It also declined to say what type of call the officer was responding to when the shooting happened.

Oxford and State Police are investigating the incident.