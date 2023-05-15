Crime Methuen man allegedly attacked police officers after refusing to leave Tewksbury hotel room Police say the man was enraged and shouting when they arrived at the hotel. He then allegedly spit on and punched three officers.

Tewksbury police arrested a 36-year-old Methuen man Saturday after he refused to leave a hotel room he was due to check out of.

Patrick Buckley allegedly refused to check out of his room in a hotel at 1910 Andover St. or pay for another night, leading hotel staff to call police around noon, police said in a news release Monday.

When police arrived, they spoke to Buckley, who they said was “enraged” and shouting. Buckley then allegedly assaulted three police officers, spitting on one, spitting on and punching a second, and punching a third.

Police arrested Buckley and took him to a hospital for evaluation. Police said neither Buckley nor the three officers were seriously injured during the incident.

Police charged Buckley with three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Buckley was arraigned in Lowell District Court Monday.

The address given for the hotel is listed on Google as the address for Extended Stay America Tewksbury, a hotel chain that specializes in long-term stays.