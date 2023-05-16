Crime Auburn man faces new charges for 2022 pedestrian crash in Worcester that killed 5-year-old girl Christopher Remillard hit Candice Asare-Yeboah and her mother with his SUV in April 2022. Candice's mother was seriously injured, and Candice died after a month on life support. Candice Asare-Yeboah was hit by an SUV in Worcester in April 2022. She died a month later. Courtesy Photo

A Worcester County grand jury indicted an Auburn man on several new charges related to a 2022 pedestrian crash in Worcester which resulted in the death of a 5-year-old girl.

In April 2022, Christopher Remillard, now 58, hit Candice Asare-Yeboah and her mother with his SUV as they attempted to cross Stafford Street. The crash seriously injured Candice’s mother and brought Candice to the brink of death.

Candice died after a month on life support in a hospital.

In May 2022, Worcester police charged Remillard with speeding, a marked lanes violation, impeded operations, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

On Friday, a grand jury charged Remillard with involuntary manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligence, and negligent driving of a motor vehicle in connection with Candice’s death, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said in a news release Monday.

The grand jury also charged Remillard with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury for injuring Candice’s mother, the release said.

Remillard will be arraigned on the new charges in Worcester District Court, but a date has not yet been set.