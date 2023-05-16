Crime N.H. couple charged after allegedly facilitating underage drinking party that sent 2 to hospital Hollis police said they noticed "an overwhelming amount of evidence that minors were in possession of, and consuming alcohol" when they arrived at the scene.

A New Hampshire couple is facing charges for allegedly hosting a house party where underage drinking ran rampant and resulted in two minors being taken to hospitals.

Hollis, New Hampshire, police and EMS responded to the scene on Eastman Lane on Saturday night around 11:50 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a head laceration, a release from the police department noted.

Police said they noticed “an overwhelming amount of evidence that minors were in possession of, and consuming alcohol” when they arrived at the scene.

Two juveniles were transported to local hospitals, treated, and released. All other minors at the scene were released into the custody of their parents or guardians, police said.

Authorities arrested Christopher Getter, 50, of Hollis and charged him with facilitating an underage alcohol house party. After some processing at Hollis the Police Department, he was released on a personal recognizance bail bond. Getter is expected to be arraigned at Nashua Circuit Court at a later date.

Lisa Getter, 49, was charged with the same offense and released on a summons to appear in court, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Police added that more charges are possible.

With prom and graduation season approaching, the department noted that “providing a ‘safe’ place for minors to consume alcohol is not only a criminal offense, but is irresponsible and potentially dangerous.”