Crime Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing another woman during early-evening fight near Boston Common The suspect was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A woman was allegedly stabbed by another woman during a fight near the Boston Common on Monday evening.

Boston police responded to the scene in the area of Tremont and Winter streets around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, a department spokesperson confirmed by phone.

The victim, whose age was not available, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the fight, police said.

The other woman involved, whose age and details were also not immediately available, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.