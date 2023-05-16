Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing another woman during early-evening fight near Boston Common

Newsletter Signup
A woman was allegedly stabbed by another woman during a fight near the Boston Common on Monday evening.
Boston police responded to the scene in the area of Tremont and Winter streets around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, a department spokesperson confirmed by phone.
The victim, whose age was not available, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the fight, police said.
The other woman involved, whose age and details were also not immediately available, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
