Crime BPD releases photos of Roxbury stabbing suspect Boston police said the suspect appeared to have discolored skin patches on his left arm and hand, with a tattoo on his right forearm. Boston police are looking to identify a suspect in connection to a stabbing in Roxbury on Tuesday. Boston Police Department

Boston police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing in Roxbury on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a Black man, who was seen wearing a black durag, a black T-shirt with a yellow symbol, jeans, and white sneakers, according to a release from police.

Authorities said he also appeared to have discolored skin patches on his left arm and hand, with a tattoo on his right forearm.

The stabbing took place around 3:20 p.m. in the area of 312 Warren St.

The suspect “was observed getting onto an inbound MBTA bus in the area of Grove Hall and Warren Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard,” police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4275.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).