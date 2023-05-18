Brockton teen shot in Randolph over the weekend has died

Extra News Alerts
An 18-year-old who was shot in Randolph this weekend has since died, according to officials.
Randolph police responded to a noise complaint for a party in the area of Grove Street in Randolph on Sunday shortly after 3 a.m., Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a release.
At the intersection of Grove Street and Randall Way, officers found Isiah Andrade of Brockton suffering from a gunshot wound behind the wheel of a car.
Officers provided aid at the scene until Andrade could be transported to Boston Medical Center with what they determined was a life-threatening injury.
On Wednesday, Andrade died as a result of the shooting, Morrissey and Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in the joint statement.
“The investigation by Randolph and Massachusetts State Police into this shooting is now a murder investigation,” Morrissey said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Randolph police at 781-963-1212 or state police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office at 781-830-4990.
