Crime New Hampshire man accused of killing uncle at seafood restaurant in Derry John Kratz, 27, was arrested and charged with the murder of John Kratz Jr., 64.

A New Hampshire man has been accused of fatally shooting his uncle at a seafood restaurant in Derry this week.

John Kratz, 27, of Candia, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with the murder of John Kratz Jr., 64, of Sandown, New Hampshire, according to a release from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

On Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m., Derry police responded to a report of a shooting at Lobster Claw II, a restaurant at 4 South Main St., the prosecutor’s office said.

First responders found Kratz Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene and transported him to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Advertisement:

Authorities soon secured an arrest warrant charging his nephew with second degree murder.

An autopsy confirmed that Kratz Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the head and that the manner was homicide.

Kratz was arraigned Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court and ordered held without bail, the prosecutor’s office said, adding that that he retains the right to request a bail hearing at a later date.

No further information was immediately available.