Crime Driver facing charges after truck found hanging by a utility pole wire on Martha’s Vineyard The driver will be summonsed to Edgartown District Court on multiple charges, police said.

Oak Bluffs police found a pick-up truck suspended in air and hanging by a utility pole support wire in the early hours Sunday morning on Martha’s Vineyard.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of Circuit and Pocasset avenues around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a truck up a telephone pole, police said in a release.

The Dodge pick-up truck “had apparently driven up a utility pole support wire and was suspended in the air,” police reported.

The driver of the truck did not remain at the scene, according to police, but a witness reported seeing a man walking from the area shortly after the accident took place.

Police later located the driver at his Oak Bluffs residence and confirmed that he was not injured.

The driver will be summonsed to Edgartown District Court on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, negligent operation, marked lanes violation, and speeding, police said.

See a photo of the scene below: