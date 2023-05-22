Crime Mass. man facing DWI, reckless driving charges after being ejected in NH crash "Impairment and speed appear to be the primary contributing factors in this crash," New Hampshire State Police noted.

A Massachusetts man is facing drinking and driving charges after he was ejected from a car in a rollover crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday evening, according to police.

New Hampshire State Police, as well as fire and medical personnel from Hooksett Fire Department, responded to the scene at mile marker 27 on I-93 north around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle rollover, a release noted.

Witnesses said they saw the driver thrown from the car during the crash.

The driver, identified as a 50-year-old from Bolton, Massachusetts, was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the man had been driving “in the left lane at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle,” the release noted.

The car then went off the left side of the roadway, striking a median guardrail and rolling over before it came to a stop in the right two lanes of the highway, an initial investigation indicates, police said.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

“Impairment and speed appear to be the primary contributing factors in this crash,” police said.

The right two lanes of the roadway were closed for about an hour amid the investigation and cleanup.

Anyone who witnessed or may have information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Evan Puopolo at 603-223-8530 or [email protected]