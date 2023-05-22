Crime Victim identified in fatal shooting in Waltham Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Police Chief Kevin O'Connell identified the victim as 22-year-old Shelson Jules of Waltham. In Waltham, a shattered window could be seen on a Nissan Sentra parked on Faneuil Road near Lyman Street Monday morning. Officials say one man was killed in a nearby shooting hours earlier. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Officials have identified the victim of Monday’s fatal shooting in Waltham.

Waltham police responded to Lyman Street near Faneuil Road shortly after 1:29 a.m. for a report of shots fired, officials said.

Upon arrival, the officers found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. He was pronounced dead at Lahey Hospital in Burlington.

On Wednesday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell identified the victim as 22-year-old Shelson Jules of Waltham.

Officials said they have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information on the case can reach the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3550 or Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office at 781-897-6600.