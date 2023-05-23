2 ‘brave young girls’ lead to arrest of suspect for alleged lewd behavior on the T

Newsletter Signup
A man who allegedly asked inappropriate questions and performed a lewd act in front of two teen girls on the Red Line has been identified, MBTA Transit Police said Monday. Police had been looking for the suspect for two weeks and said he was ultimately already in custody on an unrelated matter.
The man was expected to face charges in Dorchester District Court for enticement of a child and lewd and lascivious conduct for his alleged behavior toward the 13-year-old and 15-year-old girls, police said.
In the tweet, police applauded the “two brave young girls.”
