Crime Florida man charged with aggravated DWI after being clocked at 171 mph on motorcycle in NH The 36-year-old motorcyclist was arrested and charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

A Florida man is facing charges including aggravated driving while intoxicated after he allegedly hit 171 mph while riding a motorcycle in Exeter, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Around 5:15 p.m., a couple of New Hampshire state troopers were “conducting routine traffic enforcement” when one of them clocked a motorcycle going 120 mph, which then accelerated to 160 mph, the agency noted in a statement.

The trooper alerted the other trooper and they coordinated a plan to stop the motorcyclist. The other trooper had been stopped further up the road and soon clocked the motorcyclist at 171 mph, according to the statement.

Police were able to pull over “the reckless operator,” who they identified as a 36-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida, the agency noted.

The motorcyclist was arrested and charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, and aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to return to Hampton Circuit Court for arraignment on June 1.