Crime Boston police lieutenant charged for alleged drunk driving in Walpole The Boston Police Department placed John Earley on administrative duty in response to the charges. This is his second OUI.

Walpole police arrested and charged a Boston police lieutenant Sunday for an alleged drunk driving incident, according to Boston police.

The Boston Police Department placed 52-year-old Lt. John Earley on administrative duty in response to the charges, it said in a news release Tuesday.

Walpole police charged Earley with operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the incident.

This is Earley’s second OUI, The Boston Globe reported. He was previously charged in 2011 out of Wrentham District Court.

Another driver alerted police of Earley’s alleged drunk driving around 1:15 a.m., the Globe reported. The driver reported seeing Earley drive off the road a few times while traveling on Main Street.

When police arrived at the scene, Earley was passed out at the wheel, keys in hand, the Globe reported. He was unable to stand, was slurring his words, couldn’t finish his sentences, and when asked for his license, gave police a crumpled lottery ticket.

Earley allegedly admitted to drinking but refused to take a breathalyzer test, the Globe reported. Walpole officers didn’t conduct field sobriety tests because it was raining.

Earley pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and was released on his own recognizance, the Globe reported.

The Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards has opened an investigation into the incident, the release said. It is unclear what further disciplinary action, if any, might be taken against Earley by Boston police.

Earley was previously placed on administrative leave in 2015 after he was charged for crashing into a backhoe that was removing snow in Roxbury and then fleeing the scene.