Hyde Park man charged after stabbing in Mattapan Star Market

Boston police charged a 47-year-old Hyde Park man with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed another man in a Mattapan Star Market.
Trevor Charlton allegedly stabbed a man at the River Street grocery store around 3:30 p.m., WCVB reported. The victim reportedly told police he and Charlton got into a disagreement and then Charlton attacked him with a knife.
First responders took the victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WCVB reported. Both Charlton and the victim reportedly work at the Star Market.
Charlton tried to run away after the stabbing, but was later arrested, NBC10 Boston reported. He is set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Wednesday.
