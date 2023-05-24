Teen stabs fellow student at Lynn Classical High School, police say

Newsletter Signup
A student allegedly stabbed another student in the back at Lynn Classical High School Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., Lynn police report. The 16-year-old victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital, while the 17-year-old male suspect was arrested.
He’s facing initial charges of assault to murder and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, police said. They said they believe this was an isolated event and other students are not in danger.
The investigation is ongoing, police say.
