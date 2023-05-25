Crime A convenience store fight leads to road rage, a shooting, and a car crash in Stoughton, police say Anyone with video evidence or other information is encouraged to contact Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.

What started as an altercation at a 7-Eleven in Canton was soon followed by road rage, resulting in one person shot and several others injured in a car crash in Stoughton on Wednesday night, according to police.

The initial investigation indicates that the incident took place just after 9 p.m., beginning with an argument inside the convenience store and continuing onto the road involving two different cars, a black sedan and a white Cadillac, Stoughton police Deputy Chief Brian Holmes said during a press conference Thursday morning.

“There was a road rage incident that ensued following the argument,” Holmes said, noting that the two parties, who were not known to one another, were driving erratically in their cars.

Advertisement:

About seven minutes after the convenience store argument, a man in one of the cars fired a gun, causing a motor vehicle crash between the car that was struck and a third vehicle — a truck, whose driver was not involved in the previous dispute, Holmes explained.

The man who fired the gun was not impacted by the crash, which took place at the intersection of Plain Street and West Street, police said.

One person suffered minor injuries from the gunshot and was taken to an area hospital, but has since been released.

Holmes said that all parties involved in the crash were transported to area hospitals and have since been discharged as well. While all the parties involved have been identified, according to police, they have yet to make any arrests.

Police are still trying to determine exactly where the shooting took place, but confirmed it did not happen in Canton, but rather, while both parties were driving in Stoughton.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with video evidence or other information is encouraged to contact Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.