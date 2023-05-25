Crime MBTA police arrest man they say threw BlueBike down station steps as people cheered The 19-year old was charged with trespassing and possession of a dangerous weapon (a switch blade), according to transit police.

After being initially kicked out of an MBTA station for allegedly throwing a bike on Tuesday night, a 19-year-old returned and was arrested on trespassing and weapon possession charges.

Around 8 p.m., transit police officers said they saw someone toss a BlueBikes bike down the Summer Street entrance stairs to the Downtown Crossing station as others cheered, the agency noted in a tweet.

Officers removed the man they said threw the bike and told him that he would be charged with trespassing if he returned.

The teenager soon came back and was arrested, police said.

In addition to trespassing, he was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon (a switch blade), the agency said.

