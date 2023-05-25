MBTA police arrest man they say threw BlueBike down station steps as people cheered

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
After being initially kicked out of an MBTA station for allegedly throwing a bike on Tuesday night, a 19-year-old returned and was arrested on trespassing and weapon possession charges.
Around 8 p.m., transit police officers said they saw someone toss a BlueBikes bike down the Summer Street entrance stairs to the Downtown Crossing station as others cheered, the agency noted in a tweet.
Officers removed the man they said threw the bike and told him that he would be charged with trespassing if he returned.
The teenager soon came back and was arrested, police said.
In addition to trespassing, he was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon (a switch blade), the agency said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.