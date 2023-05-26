Crime Police: Officers fatally shoot armed man outside Manchester apartment building During the encounter, “multiple Manchester police officers ultimately discharged their firearms.” Manchester Police fatally shot a man armed with a gun outside an apartment building, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Friday. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff





MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man armed with a gun died after he was shot by police outside of a Manchester apartment building, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Friday.

Police received a 911 call around 3:25 a.m. for a report of a person who was armed at the building, the office said in a statement.

Police arrived to find a man with a gun. During the encounter, “multiple Manchester police officers ultimately discharged their firearms” and the man was shot, the statement said.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died. It was not clear from the statement if the man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

Advertisement:

No one else was hurt, the statement said.