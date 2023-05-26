Crime Police release footage of armed man who robbed two spas The robberies happened at spas in Cambridge and Watertown two days apart.

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in two recent armed robberies at spas in Cambridge and Watertown.

Investigators said the suspect used a knife to rob both spas just two days apart. The first robbery happened at a spa on the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue in North Cambridge on May 14, just before 6 p.m., according to officials.

Cambridge police said in that robbery, the suspect entered the spa wielding a knife and demanded the employees hand over cash. One spa employee suffered a minor knife injury as they confronted the suspect, according to police.

Investigators said the man in the Cambridge incident “closely resembles” the suspect who robbed another spa in Watertown on May 16, around 5 p.m. Police didn’t release details of that robbery.

Investigators released surveillance photos and a video of the suspect, taken after the May 14 incident, on social media.

Police are asking for help identifying the man, who appears to be Caucasian and wearing a dark hat, dark jacket, and khakis, but cautioned that the man could be dangerous.

“If this suspect is encountered, don’t attempt to interact with him (and) immediately call 911 when it’s safe,” Cambridge police said on Twitter.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300 or text a tip beginning with “Tip650” to Cambridge Police at Tip411 (847411).