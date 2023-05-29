Man charged with murder for shooting New Bedford woman at Fall River car wash

Newsletter Signup
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office charged a 33-year-old Fall River man with murder Monday for allegedly shooting and killing a New Bedford woman at a car wash in Fall River earlier that day.
Police found 45-year-old Jessenia Simmons dead in a car wash bay at Globe Car Wash on Broadway after responding to a call about a shooting there at 12:36 p.m., the DA’s office said in a news release.
The alleged shooter, Angelo Leo, initially fled the scene in a car, but turned himself in to police in Tiverton, Rhode Island, about a half hour later, the DA’s office said.
It is unclear when Leo will be arraigned on the murder charge. Since he was taken into custody in Rhode Island, he is set to appear in Newport County Court as a fugitive from justice Tuesday morning, the DA’s office said. If he waives rendition, he could be arraigned in Fall River District Court later that day.
Police are still investigating Simmons’s murder. The DA’s office said no further details about the case will be released until Leo is arraigned on the murder charge.
