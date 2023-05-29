Crime NH police pursuit of motorcyclist ends in serious crash with officer The motorcyclist crashed into a police officer who was covering a Memorial Day parade, sending the officer to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police in New Hampshire arrested a 21-year-old motorcyclist Monday after pursuing him through two towns. The motorcyclist reportedly crashed into a police officer who was covering a Memorial Day parade, causing serious injuries.

The pursuit began around 10:15 a.m. when Strafford police tried to stop motorcyclist Logan Goodwin, of Rochester, New Hampshire, who was allegedly driving recklessly through their town, State Police said in a news release.

Officers pursued Goodwin until he crossed into Northwood going towards Route 4, the release said. As Goodwin turned onto Route 4, which police had cleared for the town’s Memorial Day parade, a Northwood officer who was covering the parade heard the motorcycle coming and stepped into the westbound lane to signal for Goodwin to stop.

Goodwin then allegedly crashed into the officer with his motorcycle at a high rate of speed, knocking the officer down and causing the motorcycle to tip, the release said.

Goodwin only suffered a few cuts and bruises in the crash, but the officer was seriously injured. The release said the officer was taken to Concord Hospital and is in stable condition.

Strafford police arrested Goodwin after the crash and charged him with reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, and operating without a motorcycle license out of Strafford County Superior Court.

Because the crash happened in Northwood, Goodwin has also been charged with reckless conduct and 2nd degree assault out of Rockingham County Superior Court.

Goodwin is being held until his arraignment on Tuesday in Strafford County Superior Court. His arraignment on the second set of charges is set to take place later that day.

New Hampshire State Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or with information about it is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Ross at [email protected] or (603) 931-2738.

This is the latest in a series of serious motorcycle crashes in New Hampshire this spring. On April 29, 53-year-old Leigh Nichols became the fourth person to die in a motorcycle crash in the state since mid-April.