Crime New video shows gunfire near Revere Beach Three people were injured in two shootings about an hour apart this weekend.

Video has surfaced of the first of two shootings in Revere this past weekend.

The video, shared by Boston 25 News, shows the moment a young man pulls out a gun Sunday evening and opens fire near 123 Centennial Ave., about two blocks from Revere Beach.

A 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her lower body, which was not believed to be life threatening, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio. She was transported to a local hospital where she remained overnight.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a large fight broke out shortly after 7 p.m. and shots were fired into a group of people, police said, adding that it’s likely the teenager was not the intended victim.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a second shooting took place on Revere Beach Boulevard near the bathhouse, resulting in two people injured.

Advertisement:

A 51-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to her legs, which officials said also appeared not to be life threatening. Police do not believe the woman was the intended victim, Procopio said.

A 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet, but declined to go to a hospital. Police are still investigating whether he was the intended target.

Police have not found evidence to suggest that the two shootings are in any way connected, but they are still investigating.

Several juveniles have been detained and questioned, but no one has been charged in either of these shootings, Procopio said.

A juvenile male was arrested Sunday night for illegal possession of a firearm following the second shooting, but police are still investigating whether he was involved.

An investigation by State Police and Revere Police into both shootings remains active.

Anyone who may have witnessed either incident or may have information related to the shootings is asked to call the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817.

Video of the first shooting, as shared by Boston 25 News, can be found below. Please note the footage may be disturbing to some:

WATCH: A new video obtained by Boston 25 News shows the moment a gunman opened fire near Revere Beach on Sunday, striking a teenage girl. https://t.co/rF51SxaHQR pic.twitter.com/qyxYVrxVzk — Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 30, 2023

Our Troopers and @reverepolice continue to investigate yesterday’s two non-fatal shootings on #RevereBeach. Anyone with information about, or who witnessed, either shooting, is asked to contact the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 29, 2023