Crime Boston Police seek suspects connected to downtown machete attack Tuesday morning "During the incident, an adult male victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the two suspects attacked him with a machete." Boston Police are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a machete attack that occurred Tuesday morning. Boston Police Department

Boston Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects who allegedly attacked someone with a machete Tuesday morning.

Police said the assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon took place shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday near Tremont Street and Temple Place in Downtown Boston.

“During the incident, an adult male victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the two suspects attacked him with a machete,” police said in a statement.

One suspect was described as “a Black male with short hair wearing a grey trench coat style jacket, dark pants, and white shoes.” And police described the the other suspect as “a Black male with short hair, shirtless, wearing white pants and dark colored shoes.”

Advertisement:

Boston Police are actively reviewing the incident.

The department asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4571. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).