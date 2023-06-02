Lynn police investigating after dead body found in burning car

Newsletter Signup
A body was found inside a burning car that was parked on a Lynn street Thursday night, according to officials.
Lynn police said in a news release Friday morning that they responded to a report of a car fire at 43 Boston St. just before 9:30 p.m. Lynn firefighters extinguished the flames and discovered the victim, who has yet to be identified, dead inside the car.
Nearby buildings were damaged by the car fire, which happened outside a dry cleaning business.
Detectives from the Lynn Police Criminal Investigation Division, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Lynn Fire Arson Squad are investigating the incident.
