Crime Lynn police investigating after dead body found in burning car Investigators have not yet identified the victim.

A body was found inside a burning car that was parked on a Lynn street Thursday night, according to officials.

Lynn police said in a news release Friday morning that they responded to a report of a car fire at 43 Boston St. just before 9:30 p.m. Lynn firefighters extinguished the flames and discovered the victim, who has yet to be identified, dead inside the car.

Nearby buildings were damaged by the car fire, which happened outside a dry cleaning business.

Detectives from the Lynn Police Criminal Investigation Division, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Lynn Fire Arson Squad are investigating the incident.