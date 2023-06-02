Crime Man charged in his 82-year-old mother’s death outside a Marlborough hotel Daniel Uhlman, 53, of Westborough, was to be arraigned Friday.

A 53-year-old Westborough man is facing charges in connection with the death of his 82-year-old mother Thursday afternoon outside a Marlborough hotel.

Daniel Uhlman has been charged with armed assault to murder a person over 60, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing seriously bodily injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 related to the death of his mother, Nancy Uhlman, also of Westborough, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said Friday morning. He was set to be arraigned Friday in Marlborough District Court.

Local police responded to the hotel on Lakeside Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday for “an apparent homicide,” authorities said. According to reports, the crime scene was outside the Holiday Inn at 265 Lakeside Ave.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that there was an altercation in the parking lot where Mr. Uhlman allegedly physically attacked his mother and struck her with her truck,” the DA’s office said.

Daniel Uhlman was placed into custody at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

“A ruling on the cause and manner of death has not yet been made the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” authorities said. “Additional charges are possible.”