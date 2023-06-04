Crime Officials: Son of ex-Red Sox player George Scott allegedly killed son, 8, before killing himself George Scott III and 8-year-old Dante Hazard were found dead at their home on Phillips Road, according to a statement from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The man and child involved in an apparent murder-suicide in New Bedford Friday have been identified by officials.

George Scott III and 8-year-old Dante Hazard were found dead at their home on Phillips Road by police officers performing a well-being check on Friday, according to a Bristol County District Attorney’s Office statement.

A spokesman for the District Attorney’s office confirmed to The Boston Globe that Scott is the son of former Red Sox first baseman George Scott, who was with the team for parts of the 1960s and ’70s.

The well-being check was requested by a relative of Scott’s, who had not been able to get in touch, according to the statement.

Officials said that it appears from the evidence recovered at the scene that Scott allegedly killed the boy with a sharp object before taking his own life.

“We are awaiting the medical examiner’s confirmation of these and other details,” according to the statement.

As part of this missing person investigation, about two-and-a-half weeks ago, detectives executed a court-issued search warrant at the home on Phillips Road, according to the statement.

Officials said the court has sealed those search warrants as part of the ongoing investigation into Hazard’s disappearance.

That investigation remains active, according to officials.