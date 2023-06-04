Crime Taunton man arrested for Abington stabbing Devon B. Pelrine, 26, allegedly attacked a 61-year-old man near an Abington liquor store, stabbing him multiple times.

Police arrested a 26-year-old Taunton man in connection with a stabbing near an Abington liquor store, WCVB reports. Devon B. Pelrine, 26, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including assault to murder and armed robbery.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. near Rosie’s Liquors at 751 Bedford St., police told WCVB. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 61-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. The victim gave a description of the suspect and was sent to the hospital.

Police later caught Pelrine at the Vinson Blanchard Gardens apartment complex at 71 Shaw Ave, with the help of a K-9, NBC Boston reported. Officers said they recovered a knife on Pelrine.

Pelrine will be arraigned at Brockton District Court and is not being offered bail, the outlet reports.