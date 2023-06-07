2 shot in Lawrence

Newsletter Signup
Two males were shot early Wednesday in Lawrence and taken to a local hospital, according to city police.
The shooting happened near the Blue Lounge, located at the corner of Canal and Amesbury streets, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found the victims.
Both victims were treated at the scene by first responders and then transported to Lawrence General Hospital.
Police did not identify the victims, and the shooting remains under investigation.
