2 children burned by stolen pool acid poured on slides at Longmeadow playground

Police are looking for a suspect after someone poured a pool chemical down slides at Bliss Park Playground in Longmeadow. Town of Longmeadow

Two children suffered acid burns Sunday after someone stole a pool chemical from a Longmeadow park’s pump room and poured it down three slides at the park’s playground.

What we know so far

At 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Longmeadow police and firefighters were informed that two children who had just left Bliss Park Playground had suffered burn-like injuries, the Longmeadow Fire Department said in a press release Monday.

At the same time, the release said, police and firefighters were notified that a suspicious substance had been found on three slides at the playground. They soon determined that the substance was muriatic acid — a pool chemical used to bring down the pH of pools.

According to the CDC, muriatic acid is a watered-down version of hydrochloric acid. It can cause severe chemical burns, and children are especially susceptible.

State police were called in, and an initial investigation determined that someone had climbed two fences and through a ventilation shaft to break into the park’s pool building, the release said. The perpetrator or perpetrators then stole muriatic acid from the building’s pump room and poured it on the slides.

“A great deal of effort was employed to enter this space,” the fire department wrote in the release. “We suspect that the perpetrators may have suffered acid burns to their hands or arms, and their clothing may have indications of being degraded from contact with the acid.”

What’s next

Police gathered forensic evidence at the scene and are in the process of analyzing it, the release said. But authorities are still hoping the public may be able to provide information about the crime or a potential suspect.

“If you noticed any suspicious activity Saturday night in or around the park please call Longmeadow Police. If you know of someone with new burns to their hands or arms or may have had burned clothing, please also notify Longmeadow Police,” the fire department wrote in the release.

Local and state police are still investigating the incident. You can contact Longmeadow police by calling 413-565-4199.

The playground has been closed off while it is being cleaned by a specialty contractor, the release said. Authorities will later determine when it will be reopened. The rest of the park is open.