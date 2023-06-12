Crime Suspect in shooting of Boston officer Friday night held without bail John Lazare, 23, pleaded not guilty to nine charges including armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A Brockton man accused of shooting a Boston police officer multiple times during a robbery in Roxbury last week was ordered held without bail on Monday, multiple media outlets reported.

John Lazare, 23, pleaded not guilty to nine charges including armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing on June 23, the Boston Herald reported.

On Friday night, while investigating the scene of a reported armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver on Cedric Street that had taken place Wednesday, a Boston police officer noticed a man matching the suspect’s description who was actively pointing a gun at another food delivery driver, Boston 25 News reported.

The suspect saw the officer approaching and opened fired before running into a building, onto a roof, and jumping into an alleyway, where police arrested him, according to the news outlet.

“The officer approached the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and he was fired upon several times, being struck multiple times,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said during a news conference following the incident.

The officer, who was shot in the back and the leg, was released from the hospital Sunday night, WCVB-TV reported.

At the courthouse Monday, Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone called the fact that the officer made it out of the situation alive “a blessing,” the Herald reported.

“It’s a true miracle. It’s an officer doing his job, trying to protect the general public, trying to protect people that are delivering food to the general public, and he gets attacked as soon as he walks in the door. This is what officers face every night that they go to work,” Calderone continued, as shared by the Herald.

As more than a dozen Boston police officers filled the courtroom for his arraignment Monday, Lazare was allowed to hide out of sight behind a door, WBZ-TV and other outlets reported.

Two other officers were also injured during the incident Friday, but not from gunfire.

The suspect also reportedly had other warrants out for his arrest prior to last week’s incidents.

HAPPENING NOW: Over a dozen @bostonpolice officers are in the courtroom for arraignment of John Lazare, 23, of Brockton.



Lazare is accused of shooting a 6-year @bostonpolice veteran in the back and foot last week @boston25 pic.twitter.com/LrL71dmkKC — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) June 12, 2023

Hiding behind a door,John Lazare pleads not guilty to 9 different charges in connection with shooting a Boston Police Officer Friday night…held without bail until dangerousness hearing June 23rd #7News pic.twitter.com/Gr5UL7qDs7 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 12, 2023