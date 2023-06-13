Crime Man arrested in fatal stabbing of 19-year-old on Cape Adrian Black, 22, faces charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of Milteer Hendricks, 19, of Falmouth.

Authorities arrested a Taunton man on Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old in Falmouth this weekend.

Adrian Black, 22, faces charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of Milteer Hendricks, 19, of Falmouth, according to a release from the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office.

On Saturday, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Falmouth police received a report of a possible stabbing at Gosnold Grove Apartments, 364 East Falmouth Highway.

Police reportedly found Hendricks bleeding from an apparent stab wound at the scene. First responders transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital, where he was med-flighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He was pronounced dead on Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office arrested Black on Monday after securing a warrant earlier in the day. Taunton police and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section helped in the arrest.

Black was due to be arraigned in Falmouth District Court on Tuesday. No further information was immediately available.