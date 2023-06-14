Crime Quincy woman, 19, accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend and Lyft driver in Dorchester The incident occurred in the early morning hours of June 2, near Corona Street in Dorchester.

A 19-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting at another woman and a Lyft driver earlier this month in Dorchester.

Brianna Pulito, 19, of Quincy was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

Boston police responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Corona Street in Dorchester at about 3:47 a.m. on June 2, officials said. A Lyft driver told officers that he had just picked up a female passenger when his vehicle was hit by gunfire. He said he heard three shots and quickly drove away.

No one was injured in the exchange.

Police found ballistic damage to the front driver’s side door. They found three casings, one in an alleyway and two in a driveway. Two live rounds were also found on the street.

The victim, also a 19-year-old woman, told police that she had been in a relationship with Pulito that lasted three weeks. A warrant was issued for Pulito’s arrest, and police were told to be on the lookout for her across the state, according to Hayden’s office.

Pulito was pulled over by Quincy police officers on June 9. They allegedly found a 9mm black Taurus handgun under the driver’s seat with one round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine. More loose rounds and a magazine with no ammunition were found in the car’s cabin, and loose rounds were found in a backpack in the trunk, officials said.

Pulito was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday.

“This woman opened fire on two people in a car with no regard of the consequences. Just in the last few weeks we’ve seen shooters send bullets flying in busy neighborhoods, including daytime shootings on Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury and along Revere Beach. We will seek dangerousness hearings whenever we feel they are necessary to keep our residents safe,” Hayden said.