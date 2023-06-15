Crime Man wanted for 2022 murder arrested after fleeing police, crashing in Raynham David K. Lynch was wanted for murder for a November 2022 shooting in Brockton. David K. Lynch was on State Police's Most Wanted List for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Brockton in November 2022. Massachusetts State Police

A murder suspect is in custody after he crashed a car while fleeing police in Raynham, seriously injuring a person in the car he crashed into.

David K. Lynch, 24, was added to State Police’s Most Wanted List in March after evading police for five months following a fatal shooting in Brockton. Lynch’s suspect poster says that on Nov. 2, 2022, he allegedly shot and killed a man on West Park Street after he and the man got into a dispute.

On Thursday, troopers spotted Lynch in a BMW SUV in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn in Middleborough just after 3 p.m., State Police said in a press release. When Lynch saw the troopers approaching, he fled, hitting two police cars as he made his way onto Route 44.

The troopers pursued Lynch until they lost sight of him, but soon learned he hit another car at the intersection of Orchard and Warren Streets in Raynham, the release said. A person in the car Lynch hit was seriously injured.

Lynch and a male passenger in the SUV fled on foot after the crash in Raynham, but were arrested after a brief chase, the release said. Police also found a gun in the SUV.

The victim in the Raynham crash, Lynch, and his passenger were all taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton for treatment, the release said. Lynch and his passenger were taken under police guard and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lynch is facing a murder charge in connection with the Brockton shooting, as well as a charge of armed assault in a dwelling, nine gun charges, and two fentanyl trafficking charges out of Norfolk and Plymouth Superior Courts and Stoughton District Court.