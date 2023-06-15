Crime Second teenager arrested in Shawmut Avenue shootout Police arrested a 15-year-old boy from Boston on several firearms charges. Surveillance footage shows two men firing shots on Shawmut Avenue as passersby run for cover. Courtesy of Sophea Poch

Police arrested a second teenager Wednesday morning for his alleged involvement in a shootout on Shawmut Avenue in May, where over 20 shots were fired near a park where children were playing sports.

Authorities charged a 15-year-old boy from Boston with carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and defacement of real or personal property.

Police said they made the arrest near 465 Columbus Ave. around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday with a straight warrant issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court. Boston police said the suspect was expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

The 15-year-old’s arrest comes about two weeks after an 18-year-old Cambridge man was arrested for his involvement in the incident.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire the evening of May 24 on Shawmut Avenue near Ramsay Park, where police said several children were playing sports. Nobody was injured in the shooting, but two vehicles and buildings were damaged.

Security footage of the incident shows two men exchanging gunfire as bystanders run for cover.