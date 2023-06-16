Crime Calif. man sentenced for assaulting two women on Boston flight Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 43, was ordered to home confinement for the first half of his year-long probation.

A California man who pleaded guilty to groping two women while on a flight to Boston last year has been sentenced to one year of probation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 43, of Modesto, admitted to the unwanted sexual contact on an overnight flight on May 31, 2022. In March in federal court, Dhillon pleaded guilty to two counts of assault. He faced up to six months in prison, but will instead spend that time in home confinement as part of his year-long probation.

Prosecutors said that the first victim was tending to her infant child when Dhillon, seated in the aisle seat next to her, touched her thigh and groin area. The woman called for help and said, “This man just groped me,” according to officials.

The second woman, seated in the aisle seat opposite Dhillon, said he reached out with both hands and simultaneously grabbed her groin and buttocks when she was standing in the aisle. The flight crew intervened and moved Dhillon to another part of the plane for the rest of the flight. He was taken into custody as soon as the flight arrived at Logan International Airport, according to officials.

Federal officials said passengers who are the victim of a crime aboard an airplane should contact a crew member immediately and report it to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.