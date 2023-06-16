Crime A Mass. priest is charged with stealing $100K from his church. Here’s what he allegedly bought. Prosecutors say the priest spent the stolen funds on purchases that included video games, wine, and a riding mower.

A Western Massachusetts priest is accused of stealing more than $100,000 in parish funds and using the money on purchases that included video games and wine, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.

Tomasz J. Gorny, 43, a former parish priest at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Granby, has been charged with stealing funds over a period of three years, the DA’s office said in a press release.

Gorny allegedly spent the money on items for his personal use, including power tools, a riding mower, food, wine, car accessories, video games, and clothing.

The Amherst resident is accused of charging the expenses to credit cards that the Springfield Diocese ultimately paid, and the DA’s office said Granby police recovered hundreds of items from an Easthampton storage unit in April. The Diocese of Springfield had been conducting an internal audit into suspicious use of church funds and notified Granby detectives, according to the release.

Advertisement:

Gorny was scheduled for arraignment in Eastern Hampshire District Court Friday morning on a charge of larceny over $1,200. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney.