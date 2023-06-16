Crime T police seeking rider they say beat a man, 64, who brushed against him during rush hour The suspect allegedly punched the man in the face and body numerous times. Transit police are looking for the suspect in these photos in connection to an incident at the MBTA State Street station. MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged assault at State Street station Tuesday morning.

The suspect allegedly punched a 64-year-old man in the face and body numerous times with closed fists.

The incident took place during rush hour around 7:30 a.m. after the victim inadvertently brushed up against the suspect, police shared on Twitter.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact them at 617-222-1050.

Recognize this person of Interest: 64y/o male was struck in his face and body w/closed fists numerous times at #MBTA State St. on 6/13 730AM. The Vic was attacked b/c he inadvertently brushed against SP. Contact our CIU w/any info 617-222-1050. TY pic.twitter.com/fvJ5QVpZ0x — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 14, 2023