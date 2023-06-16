T police seeking rider they say beat a man, 64, who brushed against him during rush hour

Newsletter Signup
MBTA Transit Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged assault at State Street station Tuesday morning.
The suspect allegedly punched a 64-year-old man in the face and body numerous times with closed fists.
The incident took place during rush hour around 7:30 a.m. after the victim inadvertently brushed up against the suspect, police shared on Twitter.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact them at 617-222-1050.
