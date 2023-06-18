Crime Malden apartment complex shooting leaves woman critically injured The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday and involved multiple shooters, officials said.

An early morning shooting at a Malden apartment complex has left a woman fighting for her life, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office said.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the lobby of an apartment complex on Overlook Ridge Drive, the DA’s office said in a news release. Multiple shooters were involved, according to the office.

The Boston Globe reported that the shooting happened at the Quarrystone at Overlook Ridge, and that a witness heard six gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said. First responders took her to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shooting in Malden at Overlook Ridge Drive. Female victim with serious injuries to MGH. #Boston pic.twitter.com/kK3vkQtSCX — Stanley Forman (@sjforman138) June 18, 2023

Later, a man involved in the shooting came to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

“The motive remains under investigation, however, it does preliminarily appear that one of the men was being targeted,” the DA’s office wrote in the release.

State and local police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Malden police at 781-397-717 or online at maldenpd.com.