Malden apartment complex shooting leaves woman critically injured

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
An early morning shooting at a Malden apartment complex has left a woman fighting for her life, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office said.
The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the lobby of an apartment complex on Overlook Ridge Drive, the DA’s office said in a news release. Multiple shooters were involved, according to the office.
The Boston Globe reported that the shooting happened at the Quarrystone at Overlook Ridge, and that a witness heard six gunshots.
When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said. First responders took her to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Later, a man involved in the shooting came to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
“The motive remains under investigation, however, it does preliminarily appear that one of the men was being targeted,” the DA’s office wrote in the release.
State and local police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Malden police at 781-397-717 or online at maldenpd.com.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.