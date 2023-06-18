Crime Former Middleborough FedEx driver pleads guilty to stealing and selling guns he was supposed to deliver Frank O'Toole was caught after he tried to sell the guns to an undercover federal agent. A former FedEx delivery man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing and trying to sell guns he was supposed to deliver as part of his job. Ted Warren/AP Photo

A former Middleborough FedEx driver pleaded guilty Friday to stealing and selling three guns he was supposed to deliver as part of his job.

Frank O’Toole, 40, previously worked as a driver out of a FedEx facility in Middleborough, the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s office said in a press release.

Between October 2021 and June 2022, O’Toole stole three packages he was supposed to deliver, each of which contained guns intended to go to a federal firearms licensee, the release said. In August 2022, O’Toole sold the guns to an undercover federal agent.

O’Toole was charged via criminal complaint in August 2022, and then indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2022, the release said. On Friday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession or sale of a stolen firearm.

O’Toole is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 26. The charge of possession of a stolen firearm provides for a sentence of up to a decade in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.