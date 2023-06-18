Crime N.H. motorcyclist charged with reckless driving for allegedly driving 140 mph State Police caught the motorcyclist during a partial-day traffic enforcement initiative which recorded four drivers going over 100 mph.

New Hampshire State Police charged a motorcyclist with reckless driving and other offenses Sunday for allegedly driving 140 mph on I-93 south.

State police say they caught 24-year-old Salisbury, N.H., resident David Lacy driving 140 mph on his motorcycle while troopers were conducting a traffic enforcement initiative in Bow, police said in a news release. After a trooper in a State police aircraft recorded Lacy’s speed, he notified law enforcement on the ground, who then arrested Lacy, the release stated.

State police ended up recording 12 drivers going over 90 mph and four going over 100 mph, according to the release.

State Police charged Lacy with reckless driving, reckless conduct, and driving an uninspected motorcycle. He is set to appear in Concord District Court on July 28.

New Hampshire State Police have heightened enforcement of speed limits for motorcyclists in the wake of a slew of fatal motorcycle crashes that happened during the last two weeks of April. In at least one crash, police said speed was a factor.

Then, at the end of May, a speeding motorcyclist who was trying to evade police crashed into a police officer who was covering a Memorial Day parade. The officer was seriously injured in that crash.