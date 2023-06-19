Crime Armed suspect in Dorchester now in custody, police say The incident took place on Mercier Avenue near the Ashmont Red Line station.

Boston police have arrested a suspect who was believed to be armed with a gun and on the loose in Dorchester Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the department said Monday evening.

Police said Monday night that they expect to charge 28-year-old Dorchester resident Ermelisio Mendes-Daveiga with assault by means of a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident, though he was not armed when police arrested him.

Boston Police making late day arrest of suspect who thought he’d made a clean getaway and now detectives are working to locate the rifle he was reportedly armed with earlier in the day in Dorchester #7News pic.twitter.com/nCIbMnebz9 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 19, 2023

Officers received a call about “a person with a gun” at 21 Mercier Ave. around 10:50 a.m., Boston police said. Police initially believed they were responding to a hostage situation, The Boston Globe reported.

Witnesses “believed” the suspect went into an apartment, police said, but when police arrived, they searched the building and did not find the suspect. “Suspect was gone on police arrival,” police wrote in an email.

Just after 4:41 p.m., police said, they were called to 28 Fuller St., which is the home directly behind 21 Mercier Ave. on the street over.

There, they found Mendes-Daveiga and arrested him on probable cause. Police said he was not carrying a weapon when he was arrested.

WHDH reported previously that the suspect had a rifle, and that neighbors saw him behaving strangely on the sidewalk before police arrived. One reportedly said he “bathed” in a small container in a driveway.

Police said they are still investigating the incident but will not be releasing any further information at this time.