Crime Man charged for allegedly shooting woman at Malden apartment complex Mohamed Abdulaziz, 35, was arraigned Tuesday for armed assault with intent to murder and other charges.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Malden apartment complex shooting leaves woman critically injured

Authorities have charged a Somerville man in connection with a shooting that took place Sunday morning in Malden.

Mohamed Abdulaziz, 35, was arraigned Tuesday by Zoom video from Massachusetts General Hospital on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition, according to a release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Authorities have not said why Abdulaziz was at Mass. General, although an initial report from the DA noted that, in addition to a 33-year-old woman who was injured, one man later also reported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries related to the incident.

Advertisement:

On Sunday, shortly before 2:30 a.m., Abdulaziz allegedly walked into the lobby of an apartment complex on Overlook Ridge Drive in Malden and shot his gun, striking the woman. Authorities believe he had actually planned to shoot another man, potentially with the intent to rob him.

As this happened, the man, who police believe was the initial target, also shot a gun, officials said. Police have not yet been able to locate and identify this man.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials have not provided an update on her status at this time.

Abdulaziz was able to remain off camera for his arraignment Tuesday at the request of his lawyer, the Boston Herald reported. A dangerousness hearing is scheduled to take place Wednesday afternoon, according to the newspaper.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Malden Police at 781-397-7171, via their text to tip line at 847-411, or online at maldenpd.com.