Crime MBTA bus drivers verbally, physically attacked in separate incidents One bus driver was shot with a pellet gun, and another was threatened.

An MBTA driver was shot with a pellet gun while driving a bus Monday evening, and another was threatened with violence that morning, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Around 6 p.m., a group of juveniles was getting rowdy on a South Bay bus, police report. When the driver asked them to stop, a male in the group reportedly shot the operator with a pellet gun before he and the others fled the scene.

Police say the MBTA operator declined medical attention, and they were able to arrest the juveniles they believe to be responsible. The group was caught at the Anderson Square T stop on the Red Line.

In an unrelated incident Monday around 8 a.m., a Route 28 bus operator was verbally assaulted by a passenger, police say. When the bus arrived at Nubian Square, police say a passenger threatened violence before punching a bus window.

The bus was reportedly taken out of service, and an investigation was launched. Police said they did not know the cause of the outburst at the time.

