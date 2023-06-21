Crime MBTA police seek duo wanted for unprovoked attack on Green Line A man was assaulted between Park Street and Boylston Street on a Green Line trolley last week, police say.

MBTA Transit Police are looking for a pair in connection with an assault of a man last week on the Green Line between Park Street and Boylston Street, according to a department tweet.

The man was attacked without provocation around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. He suffered a laceration to his face.

Those with information are being asked to contact transit police at 617-222-1050.

6/15 730PM GL between Park/Boylston a male victim was assaulted-unprovoked-causing a laceration to his face. Recognize these people of interest ? Please contact us at 617-222-1050 w/any info. TY. #MBTA pic.twitter.com/Aiom2ZrQAO — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 20, 2023