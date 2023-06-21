MBTA police seek duo wanted for unprovoked attack on Green Line

Newsletter Signup
MBTA Transit Police are looking for a pair in connection with an assault of a man last week on the Green Line between Park Street and Boylston Street, according to a department tweet.
The man was attacked without provocation around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. He suffered a laceration to his face.
Those with information are being asked to contact transit police at 617-222-1050.
