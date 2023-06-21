Crime Teen dead, another man seriously hurt in Route 128 crash in Manchester-By-The-Sea The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

A man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Route 128 northbound in Manchester-by-the-Sea, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, police say. When troopers arrived, they said they found a Honda Civic on the right side of the road in the tree line.

An unidentified 26-year-old man from Lynn was reportedly driving the car, which had a 19-year-old male passenger, also from Lynn. Both had life-threatening injuries, and the passenger died at the scene.

The 26-year-old man was sent via MedFlight to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment, police report. They have not provided an update on his condition.

Police say an investigation is underway, but they believe the car’s speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Some traffic lanes were briefly shut down Tuesday, and police say the road was cleared by 9 a.m.