Crime Watertown man’s car ‘flew over the fence’ before hitting 14-year-old Everett girl, prosecutor says Ceserino Borelli, 44, pleaded not guilty to all charges, claiming that his car malfunctioned and caused the Sunday crash which put a 14-year-old girl into a coma. Ceserino Borelli was arraigned in Chelsea District Court Tuesday. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts

The man accused of hitting a 14-year-old Everett girl with his car is facing further charges after his arraignment Tuesday.

On Sunday evening, 44-year-old Watertown resident Ceserino Borelli allegedly hit the teenager in a parking lot on Beacham Street in Chelsea. The victim is now in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital, and her father told news outlets Monday that she is in a coma.

Police previously charged Borelli with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. During his arraignment Tuesday in Chelsea District Court, authorities added negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding to the list of charges against him, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Borelli pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment, WCVB reported. His lawyer reportedly said Borelli believes his car malfunctioned before the crash, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

“He said that something happened with the front end and that it just accelerated and the brakes weren’t working. This is truly an accident, your honor,” his lawyer reportedly said.

What happened that night

Video from the scene shows Borelli’s Mercedes sedan going westbound on Beacham Street at a high rate of speed before it leaves the road, WCVB reported. It then crashes through one parking lot fence and then another, hitting multiple vehicles.

During court proceedings Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Amelia Singh said witnesses told Chelsea police that Borelli’s car “flew over the fence” bordering the parking lot before hitting the victim, the DA’s office said.

WCVB identified the victim as Milina Tene, and reported that her parents were nearby when the crash happened. Her father, Teddy Tene reportedly told the news station that his daughter suffered three broken ribs and a fractured skull as a result of the crash.

State Police said Borelli got out of his car and laid down on the sidewalk after the crash, WCVB reported. His lawyer reportedly said during court proceedings that his client was in shock and didn’t realize he had hit someone.

The judge ordered Borelli held on $7,500 bail Tuesday and barred him from driving while the case is pending, the DA’s office said. He is due back in court on July 19 for a pre-trial hearing.