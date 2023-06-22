Crime Amber Alert update: 4-year-old girl Cortana Goncalves found safe in Cheshire Police previously said Cortana had been kidnapped by her biological mother, Brandee Arnold.

Brandee Arnold. – Massachusetts State Police

State police reported Cortana Goncalves has been found safe in Cheshire, about a half hour after issuing an Amber Alert around 11:30 a.m. Thursday for the 4-year-old girl who they said had been kidnapped by her biological mother.

The girl’s mother, 32-year-old Brandee Arnold, was located with her, according to police. The two were in a trailer at a trailer park on Fifth Avenue in Cheshire, police said in a subsequent update. Arnold was taken into custody and was to be transported to Springfield police, who have jurisdiction over the kidnapping incident.

Arnold allegedly took Cortana from a family gathering earlier Thursday in violation of a custody agreement, police said in an initial release.

Police had said that Arnold “previously made both suicidal and homicidal statements, and there is urgent concern for the safety and well-being of the child.”

Before she was located shortly before noon, Arnold’s last known location was on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Blandford around 9:30 a.m. Cheshire is about an hour’s drive from Blandford located near the northwest corner of the state.