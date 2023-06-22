Amber Alert update: 4-year-old girl Cortana Goncalves found safe in Cheshire

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
State police reported Cortana Goncalves has been found safe in Cheshire, about a half hour after issuing an Amber Alert around 11:30 a.m. Thursday for the 4-year-old girl who they said had been kidnapped by her biological mother.
The girl’s mother, 32-year-old Brandee Arnold, was located with her, according to police. The two were in a trailer at a trailer park on Fifth Avenue in Cheshire, police said in a subsequent update. Arnold was taken into custody and was to be transported to Springfield police, who have jurisdiction over the kidnapping incident.
Arnold allegedly took Cortana from a family gathering earlier Thursday in violation of a custody agreement, police said in an initial release.
Police had said that Arnold “previously made both suicidal and homicidal statements, and there is urgent concern for the safety and well-being of the child.”
Before she was located shortly before noon, Arnold’s last known location was on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Blandford around 9:30 a.m. Cheshire is about an hour’s drive from Blandford located near the northwest corner of the state.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.