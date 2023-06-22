Crime Boston police looking to identify breaking and entering suspects The persons of interest in the photos may frequent the area of Dudley and Warren streets, police said.

Do you recognize any of the people in the photos below? Boston police want to identify the individuals pictured in connection to a breaking and entering incident last month.

On May 18, around 8:40 p.m., several new pairs of sneakers and multiple baseball caps were stolen from a residence at 47 Roxbury St., police said in a release.

The persons of interest in the photos may frequent the area of Dudley and Warren streets, police added.

Anyone with information about the people pictured or this alleged theft is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4275.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).