Boston police looking to identify breaking and entering suspects

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Do you recognize any of the people in the photos below? Boston police want to identify the individuals pictured in connection to a breaking and entering incident last month.
On May 18, around 8:40 p.m., several new pairs of sneakers and multiple baseball caps were stolen from a residence at 47 Roxbury St., police said in a release.
The persons of interest in the photos may frequent the area of Dudley and Warren streets, police added.
Anyone with information about the people pictured or this alleged theft is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4275.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.