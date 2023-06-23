Crime MBTA police: Intoxicated man drove into Harvard busway tunnel, crashed into pole The 33-year-old sustained a minor knee injury in the crash.

MBTA Transit Police arrested a man early Friday morning for allegedly driving while drunk through a Harvard Square busway tunnel and crashing into a pole.

The 33-year-old was intoxicated when he drove through the lower tunnel where only MBTA buses are permitted, according to T police.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m.

The driver, who was transported to police headquarters for booking, sustained a minor knee injury, authorities said.

Police shared photos of the crashed vehicle in the tweet below:

6/23 1230AM #MBTA Harvard Sq busway tunnel. We allege a 33y/o male was intoxicated & drove through the lower busway tunnel&crashed into a pole. This tunnel is an excluded way for MBTA buses only. Operator was arrested & trans to TPDHQ for booking. Op sustained minor knee injury. pic.twitter.com/BwhucJ7Qrl — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 23, 2023