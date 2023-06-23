MBTA police: Intoxicated man drove into Harvard busway tunnel, crashed into pole

Newsletter Signup
MBTA Transit Police arrested a man early Friday morning for allegedly driving while drunk through a Harvard Square busway tunnel and crashing into a pole.
The 33-year-old was intoxicated when he drove through the lower tunnel where only MBTA buses are permitted, according to T police.
The incident took place around 12:30 a.m.
The driver, who was transported to police headquarters for booking, sustained a minor knee injury, authorities said.
Police shared photos of the crashed vehicle in the tweet below:
