Crime

MBTA police: Intoxicated man drove into Harvard busway tunnel, crashed into pole

The 33-year-old sustained a minor knee injury in the crash.

By Heather Alterisio

MBTA Transit Police arrested a man early Friday morning for allegedly driving while drunk through a Harvard Square busway tunnel and crashing into a pole.

The 33-year-old was intoxicated when he drove through the lower tunnel where only MBTA buses are permitted, according to T police.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m.

The driver, who was transported to police headquarters for booking, sustained a minor knee injury, authorities said.

Police shared photos of the crashed vehicle in the tweet below: